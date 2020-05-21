Changes In Sheffield To Honor Our Veterans On Memorial Day

On the final Monday in May, we take time to honor the men and women who gave all while serving our country with pride and making the ultimate sacrifice so we can continue to be free here in the U.S.A. If you recall, Memorial Day (also known as Decoration Day) was celebrated each year on May 30th, no matter what day of the week it was. This year's observance is on May 25th, but modifications were made nation wide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town of Sheffield and it's surrounding areas announced these revisions as residents can still pay homage to our fallen soldiers, but they will not be able to attend any ceremonies due to safety precautions.

For example, The American Legion in Sheffield will hold a PRIVATE ceremony at Barnard Park on Monday morning and no ceremonies will take place in neighboring Ashley Falls.

Residents are encouraged to begin the day with a prayer, a private moment of remembrance or they could read a poem for those in uniform who gave their lives defending our country and acknowledging our veterans past and present.

They can also take part in a "Wave Parade" by stepping outside their homes and waving as the caravan passes by their residence or you can actually join the parade in your car, decorated or not. You can coordinate with Chief Munson by calling (413) 229-8522 or e mail emunson@sheffieldpd.com prior to May 24th.

At dusk, you are encouraged to place a light of honor in tribute to our nation's fallen heroes and place it on your front porch or yard. The American Legion's National Commander suggests that you correspond your salute with one of three candle colors that symbolizes those individuals during their tour of active military duty:

RED: To remember the blood shed in battle for the protection of our freedoms

WHITE: To keep our POW's and those Missing In Action ever in our thoughts and prayers as we await their return home

BLUE: To salute the memories of those who made it home and are no longer with us.

If you are participating in any outdoor events, social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Please remember to wear a mask and avoid any gathering of more than 10 people as the Town of Sheffield and Berkshire County have worked hard to reduce COVID-19 cases. Traditional Memorial Day events will resume in May of 2021.

