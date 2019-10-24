Check Out “The Shape of Color” In Stockbridge

Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge, Massachusetts is pleased to announce their featured autumn exhibition "Cynthia Wick-The Shape Of Color" which is on display at Leonhardt Galleries located at 5 West Stockbridge Road until December 1st.

The Los Angeles native moved to the beautiful Berkshires a decade ago as she has brought the luminous California color and light to her captivating paintings. This collection represents a blend of both the east and west coasts that features abstracted landscapes and bouquets as she creates her works with a unique mixture of oil, acryclic and painted paper collage.

Each Saturday through November 30th, visitors can meet with Cynthia for an informal overview and discussion. Sundays offer docent-led gallery tours that be held at 1 pm. A drop-in collage art workshop for adults and children ages 12 and up will be offered free of charge for those who are interested in participating. This takes place on November 3rd and 17th (time to be determined) and registration is not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information on this exhibit you can log on here. To sample some of Cynthia's art work prior to your scheduled visit, check out her Instagram page.

