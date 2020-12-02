Changes For An Annual Fund Raiser In Stockbridge

The Berkshire Botanical Garden, located at the junctions of routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge has been instrumental in making a presence during these trying times as they recently invited guests during warm weather months to take walks around their grounds as patrons and members cooperated with mandatory C-D-C guidelines by practicing proper social distancing and wearing masks on the property to experience the flora and nature's beauty as an escape during these trying times.

December is amongst us and BBG is proud to continue their tradition of presenting their 30th annual Holiday Market Place. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they will offer an alternative regarding their Gallery of Wreaths fund raiser. This event will be presented on-line as a collection of 100 unique one-of-a-kind designer wreaths are on display for public viewing and purchase. For more details, you can log on to The Berkshire Botanical Garden's web site by accessing this link.

Once a purchase is made, all wreaths will be available for pre-scheduled curb side pick-up at The Garden on Friday, December 4th and Saturday, December 5th between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm as staff members will bring completed on-line orders to your vehicle. ALL proceeds support the Garden's educational and horticultural departments. You can also check out an assortment of holiday blooming amaryllis and paperwhites in decorative and clay containers that are also available for on-line purchase.

Further information can also be obtained by calling (413) 298-3926.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Berkshire Botanical Garden for on-air and on-line usage)