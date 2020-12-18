Christmas With Cassandra

The holiday season is amongst us and we have a way of brightening things up during these trying times as Cassandra Kubinski is ready to phone in for another lively Saturday Morning chat with yours truly. She continues to take shelter at her suburban home in neighboring Saratoga Springs, New York and is determined to remain in the public eye thanks to a series of virtual presentations that spotlight her music.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to halt ALL LIVE performances in our vicinity, but Cass is an individual that always thinks ahead of the curve as she continues to spotlight her talent worldwide. We will preview upcoming events and present some holiday music prior to and after our chat on YOUR Home Town Station.

The Enfield, Connecticut native has been influenced by a variety of 70's singers and songwriters including Jackson Browne, Carole King, Joni Mitchell and "The Piano Man", Billy Joel (who is also a fan of her musical accomplishments). Theatrical influences are also credited in her ability to become a brilliant musical story teller as her claim to fame on stage was courtesy of "Annie" as she played the lead role during the 20th anniversary presentation at The Goodspeed Opera House's in East Haddam, Connecticut.

Cass has also performed LIVE music from some of today's musical acts including fellow Connecticut native John Mayer, Alicia Keys, Gavin DeGraw, Norah Jones and Vanessa Carlton, just to name a few (artists who are also on our regular rotation on WSBS)

Her ability to pay it forward also shows as Cass is also active in supporting charities including the assistance of individuals with autism. She has also been involved in educational musical workshops and is an active panelist through Women In Music.

When Cass is not writing or singing, she practices yoga and you'll probably find her nursing a latte at one of Saratoga's cafes. Her mission continues towards teaching the world to sing, in perfect harmony (reminds me of The New Seekers classic from 1971 and my yen to partake in a bottle or can of Coca-Cola as they used that song for a successful ad campaign almost a half century ago).

You can get acquainted with Cassandra by logging on to her web site. I guarantee, there is a wealth of information regarding her fabulous musical career and the page is in one word: "IMPRESSIVE".

