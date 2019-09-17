Construct Invites You To Walk Into The Future

Construct continues to celebrate their 50th Anniversary with the Annual Walk entitled 'Walk Into The Future.' The walk will fund Cara Davis Project Home. The walk takes place this Sunday, Sept. 22 and you will be able to choose between two different starting points including Ski Butternut or the Great Barrington Court House with the end point right behind Great Barrington Town Hall where there will be food, music and fun for everyone!

Construct invites you to join in celebrating 50 years of service to the community by participating in their walk and raising money which helps households facing eviction, utility shut offs, and other financial challenges. You can signup for the walk by going here or you can call (413) 528-1985.

Your friends, families, coworkers and even your dog is welcome to participate in the walk this year, but they must have a valid license and be on a leash. Berkshire Batteria kicks off the walk with good food and friends at the end of the walk! Registration opens at 12:30 pm this Sunday, with the walk to start at 1 pm.

(featured image taken from Construct's Facebook page)