Coping Through The Holiday Season In South County

There is no doubt that we are ALL living in trying times as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has not let up, just as yet. Even though plans are in the works to inoculate the general public in the coming months, we STILL have a ways to go. The holiday season is upon us and 2020 is truly making each and every one alter their usual routine in regard to celebrating with family and friends. There is a way to assist those who are experiencing stress during this difficult time.

Berkshire Community College and the Southern Berkshire Rural Health Network have teamed up to a present an informative Zoom based webinar as health care and mental health experts will join forces in offering YOU some important advice that will assist in making this period of adjustment a little easier for everyone.

Professional speakers will discuss key points on how we are all affected by COVID-19 and different ways to cope and maintain good health during the holiday season and they will also be available to answer any questions and concerns that you might have relating to this global pandemic. Some of the panelists include:

Brenda Bahnson, MSW, LICSW at Berkshire Medical Center's Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences

Adrien Conklin, BSN, RN, Clinical Operations manager at Macony Pediatrics and East mountain rural Health Clinic in Great Barrington, Massachusetts

Maureen Logan-Daniels, M. Ed, CHWC Director of Wellness and Community health at Berkshire Health Systems

Deborah Philips, MS, LDN, IFNCP, Southern Berkshire Rural health Network Director at Fairview Hospital

Elena Nuciforo, PhD Director of Health Care Work force Development at Berkshire Community College

The session takes place on Tuesday, December 15th from 4:30 to 5:30 pm. Pre-registration is required. You can participate by accessing this link

To quote the words of our station manager and afternoon drive personality, Dave Isby: Hang in there! We will ALL get through this together!

