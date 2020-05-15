COVID-19: Tanglewood Update: Video Message from James Taylor

The 2020 Tanglewood Live Performance and Education Programs that were schduled to take place Jun 19 - Aug 27 have been canceled due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release sent to WSBS from Tanglewood, season offerings will now take place through Tanglewood 2020 online festival which is a digital series of audio and video streams including newly created content to be recorded at Tanglewood's Linde Center in June and July which will feature artists and programs of the originally announced 2020 Tanglewood season and designed to capture the beauty and spirit of the Tanglewood grounds.

The free and paid Tanglewood 2020 online festival audio and video content can be accessed by going here as of July 1. Advance purchases of digital offerings will be available as of Jun 15.

Among the many audio and video stream will be a performance by James Taylor. Taylor will host and perform in Best of Tanglewood on Parade, featuring the BSO, Boston Pops and Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra, with conductors Andris Nelsons, Keith Lockhart, John Williams and James Burton.

You can view video message from James Taylor and his family courtesy of Tanglewood by going here.

You can see the complete Online Festival schedule by going here.