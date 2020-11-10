COVID-19 Update For The Town Of Sheffield

Sheffield's Board of Health is notifying residents and business owners of a trio of COVID-19 regulations that were recently issued by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. Here is a summary of the key components which have taken effect as of 12:01 am on November 6th, 2020 and shall remain in effect until rescinded or the state of emergency is terminated, whichever comes first.

COVID-19 ORDER #53:

Businesses, facilities and activities subject to a daily mandatory closing period between 9:30 pm and 5 am include:

ALL restaurants may offer food and non-alcoholic beverages for take-out and delivery during these designated hours. No person, business, organization, establishment, premises or service holding or operating under a license issued pursuant to Chapter 138 OR Chapter 23-K of general laws can sell, serve or provide alcohol of any kind to any person residing in The Commonwealth. Also, no person, business, organization, establishment premises or service holding or operating a license issued pursuant to Chapter 94-G of general laws may sell adult-use cannabis products of any kind to any person in The Commonwealth.

Other places affected by this curfew include arcades and other indoor and outdoor recreation, performance venues, youth and adult amateur sports activities, outdoor recreational experience and educational activities, close contact personal services, fitness centers and health clubs, museums, cultural, historical facilities and guided tours.

Violators may face civil of up to $500. The Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission or a local licensing authority also has the power to suspend, revoke or cancel a license and may proceed to take other appropriate enforcement action.

COVID19 ORDER #54:

This mandate applies to indoor and outdoor gatherings including without limitations all social, community, civic, public and leisure events, conferences, conventions, assemblies and fund-raisers:

Social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced as ALL people must maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from every other participant, except those who are members of the same household.

Indoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people. Outdoor gatherings should NOT exceed 25 people. This applies to those visiting private residences, gatherings at event venues and in public settings.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 100 people. In the case of communities that do not qualify as lower risk, there is a maximum of 50 people.

All gatherings, no matter what the size or location MUST disperse by 9:30 pm with the exception of religious and political events. Entities subject to sector-specific COVID-19 safety rules are exempt from this mandate.

COVID-19 ORDER #55:

ALL persons over the age of 5 MUST wear masks of cloth face coverings over their mouth or nose while in a public location including grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores, public transportation, public streets and any location that hosts indoor OR outdoor events or performances.

Those refusing to comply may be refuse entry to that particular individual. However, those who are exempt due to medical reasons MUST provide documentation verifying conditions that prevent the donning of a face covering. Masks or face coverings are encouraged at ALL indoor gatherings over 10 people and attendees who are non-household members. Violators of this order may be subject to a $300 fine.

