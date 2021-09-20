Crusin’ To An Enjoyable And Nostalgic Blast From The Past In GB

It finally happened: After numerous postponements, The 52nd annual Old Yankee Street Rods Classic Cruisers Car Show was held this past Saturday afternoon on the grounds of The Great Barrington V-F-W as many area tri-state region residents came out on a sun splashed day to display their vintage vehicles. Crowds were amazed at a much welcome blast from the past. The get together truly brought back lots of memories for everyone in attendance.

The afternoon included a variety of food vendors that satisfied everyone's appetite and an assortment of local vendors were also there as they encouraged all visitors to "SHOP LOCAL" which regenerates the area's economy in more ways then one. And the music was a great accompaniment amidst the loud speaker with timeless classics from the early days of rock-n-roll and many favorites from the 60's were featured as each song took everyone to a nostalgic stroll down memory lane. As I call it, "my music" which also brought me back to a joyous time in my life. Oh, how I yearn for it these days!

Below, you will find a photo gallery of vintage vehicles including antiques, muscle cars and classic sedans that date back from the 30's and fast forward all the way up to the 70's. These events truly bring the community together and we here at WSBS were very fortunate to be a part of the festivities. A big thank you to Roger and his crew for putting this all together as this much needed blast from the past is always welcome in our backyard.