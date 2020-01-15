The Bushnell-Sage Library located on Main Street in Sheffield has an assortment of monthly events that will keep all ages active in the community. Here are a few examples:

Weekly Mah Jongg classes are held every Wednesday at 5 pm

A folk-circle get together takes place every 2nd Friday beginning at 7 pm

Poetry readings will commence on the first Saturday at 11 am as you can showcase your talents regarding rhyming, limericks, sonnets or odes (whichever you prefer).

Zero waste workshops are conducted every Tuesday from 5 to 6:30 pm as these forums will help you live a well-rounded sustainable lifestyle.

Start off the month of February by checking out some impressive art work by Rebecca Eden Pitts as a reception will be held on Sunday, February 2nd (aka Ground Hog Day) between 2;30 and 4 pm.

For more information on these and other future events at The Bushnell-Sage Library, log on to their web site by going here or you can call (413) 229-7004. Their hours of operation are from 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Thursday, 10 am to 8 pm Fridays. 10 am to 5 pm Saturday and from 2 to 5 pm Sunday.

Don't forget to sign up for their e mail news letter while you are browsing through their web site so you can stay updated on the facility's latest happenings and goings-on within the community.