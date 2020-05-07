Facebook Friday to Take You Shopping

Another Facebook Friday giveaway is coming up this Friday morning at 7:50 and this time around you'll have an opportunity to go shopping courtesy of a $30 gift card to Big Y. Maybe there are some items that were out of stock a few weeks ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, now you can get those items while making it a little easier on your wallet.

If you want to be in the running to win the $30 gift card all you have to do is click the like button on the WSBS Facebook page. So like us now. You have nothing to lose and a Big Y gift card to gain. We will announce this week's winner tomorrow morning at 7:50 and then shortly after we'll post the winner's name to our website. Good luck!

Attention Local Businesses

If you're a local business that is interested in sponsoring the Facebook Friday contest on WSBS you can contact us by calling (413) 528-0860 ext.201 (Dave Isby's extension) or you can email Dave at david.isby@townsqauremedia.com