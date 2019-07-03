Feel The Heat

Just in time for the long Fourth of July holiday weekend, summer is finally going to make an appearance, albeit brief, in terms of typical summer like temperatures. The National Weather Service reports, a tropical air mass will envelope the Berkshires and most of the Northeast region for the first time this season. You can expect temperatures near 90 for Thursday and Friday before making a slight drop to the mid to lower 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

So if you are a fan of the heat, the next few days are for you. For the rest, run for the pool, air conditioner and cold drinks. No matter what, don't forget to load up on sun screen especially if you're sitting outside for hours. I know people like to get to the Pittsfield Parade early to reserve a good seat. Make sure you protect your skin. Have a safe holiday no matter what summer activities you choose to partake in.