Food Truck & Craft Beer Fest Tickets Available Now

Instead of waiting until Saturday, WSBS is reminding you to get ready for food trucks and craft beers! The first annual Ski Butternut Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival, which will feature over 25 local breweries offering 75-plus craft beers and over 15 fabulous food trucks from Rhode Island and New England is taking place this Saturday!

Gates open from noon to 5pm. General admission is just $5 and we have a family pack of tickets for the Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival. The family pack of tickets is a $20 retail value, but first come, first served, stop in and pick up four tickets for just $12! Children under 12 are free! You can get more information by going here! Come hungry. Come thirsty. $12 gets you four tickets to the food truck and beer festival at Ski Butternut if you stop in today to WSBS, 425 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington.