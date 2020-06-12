GB Wave Cruising Parade (photo gallery)

Old Yankee Street Roads & WSBS wish to thank everyone who helped make this past Wednesday's Wave Cruising Parade the success that it was. A big thank you to Great Barrington Town manager Mark Pruhenski, the Great Barrington Fire Department, the Great Barrington Police Department and all of the spectators who enjoyed the old cars. 82 vehicles were a part of the wave parade on Jun. 10. Thanks to the car owners who showed up and participated in the cruise as well!

WSBS will be involved in a second Wave Cruising Parade as we team up once again with Old Yankee Street Rods & Classic Crusiers on Jun. 24 as we will parade through Sheffield, Ashley Falls and Caanan, CT. The rain date will be July 1. Look and listen for more details on this second Wave Cruising Parade within the next week. You can enter a vehicle in this parade by calling (413) 528-9304.

Before we get to Jun. 24 take a look at the photo gallery below from the Jun. 10 Wave Cruising Parade.