Gombar Receives Prison Sentence

A Chatham, N.Y., man was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years in prison for attacking two women and attempting to rape them in separate incidents that occurred in 2018.

The Berkshire Eagle reports Andrew Gombar, 36, was found guilty on two counts each of assault with intent to commit rape and assault and battery, and one count of kidnapping. Before sentencing him in Berkshire Superior Court, Judge John Agostini described Gombar as, "a very scary person."

The first incident occurred in January in Great Barrington, while the second happened in July in Lenox.

