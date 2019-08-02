Great Night for a Car Show (photos)

The 11th Annual Great Barrington Main Street Car Show took place this past Thursday, Aug. 1 and you couldn't have asked for a better night. The weather was perfect and many others thought so too judging by the crowds that attended the event. I spoke with Adam Meade from the Great Barrington Fire Department which by the way hosts the car show and he said that this was one of the biggest out of its 11 year history as approximately 300 cars were entered into the show for judging.

Once again, The Olde Yankee Street Rods delivered the musical goods with their selection of classic tunes from yesteryear which was a perfect match for the vehicles on display. We can't forget about prizes, we made several winners via the WSBS prize wheel. We saw plenty of happy faces as folks walked away with tickets to Zoom Flume Water Park as well as Six Flags New England.

Finally, I would like to mention how the Main Street Car Show is a win win for the community because all of the funds raised from the event goes right back into the community, particularly our local youth by way of the Great Barrington Fire Department's Scholarship Fund. Take a look at the photo gallery below, it was a fantastic evening in downtown Great Barrington.