Have A Treat And Help Out A Worthy Cause

Everybody has room to include ice cream in their daily summer time routine, only this time you can indulge and assist in a local worthy cause on Thursday afternoon.

Friends of The Sheffield Senior Center on Cook Road just off route 7 will host an ice cream social which takes place at 1 pm on August 15th. All proceeds will benefit The Sharon Milukas Foundation as your donations are much appreciated. Sharon was a dedicated teacher at The Clark School for Hearing and Speech and at The Southern Berkshire School District until her retirement in 2011. She also was a viable member to her community here in south county as a volunteer for her local church, a driver for Meals On Wheels and an active member of the 4-H All Stars and The Red hat Society.

Everyone is welcome to stop on over and satisfy their sweet tooth as you also will honor Sharon's memory with your purchase. The event is co-sponsored by GB Eats, Big Y, McDonalds and neighboring Stewart Shops in New York.

If you would like to assist in dishing out some scoops, please call (413) 229-7037.

