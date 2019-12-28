Heavy Mixed Precipitation is Headed Our Way

A Winter Storm Watch for heavy mixed precipitation including total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of one quarter to greater than one half of an inch is in effect from 6pm Sunday, Dec. 29 through 1pm Tuesday, Dec. 31. Northern Litchfield County along with Berkshire County will be affected by the weather conditions.

Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes and the Tuesday morning commute. The Winter Storm Watch may be expanded to include additional areas later today.