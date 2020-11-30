Holiday Shopping All For A Worthy Cause

As we head into December, holiday shopping is on the horizon and you can also assist in helping out a local school in Great Barrington as all proceeds will assist future school funding and benefits families who are in need during these trying times.

Muddy Brook Elementary School on Monument Valley Road in Great Barrington is offering a variety of spirit wear clothing for all ages including hoodies, winter hats, long sleeves, fleece joggers, flannel pants and a whole lot more with new logos and designs to choose from as this fund raiser is in conjunction with Spirit Week and Fun Fridays.

Every Friday, all students, faculty and staff will show off their Muddy Brook pride by wearing this unique apparel which also represents a showing of school spirit as the PTA is instrumental in bringing this much needed boost of morale. They're hoping that parents of Muddy Brook students purchase these unique clothes for their children as every dollar goes towards the community here in south county.

You can get more details by logging on here. you can also log on to The Muddy Brook Regional Elementary School's Facebook page OR chime in on their web site.

If you were not able to participate in last weekend's Small Business Saturday,this is truly another example of "shopping LOCAL" and you can do your part assisting in a organization that has become a daily fabric of our south county community.

