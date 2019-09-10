Josh Billings Team Raising Money for Kidney Disease Research

The 43rd annual Great Josh Billings Runaground Triathlon returns this Sunday, Sept. 15 with the bike portion of the race kicking off at 9:30 am (we'll have live coverage beginning at approximately 9:20) near the Price Chopper parking lot/Barrington Plaza.

The Josh incorporates at 27 mile bike ride, Canoe/Kayak five miles around Stockbridge Bowl and then finishing off with a six mile run to to the finish line at Tanglewood.

The Josh could have close to 500 teams this year, possibly more. You can signup and get complete details by going here.

One of the the teams I found intriguing was the team entitled R U Kidneying Me? Robert Gyurjan who lives with the chronic kidney disease FSGS (a form of nephrotic syndrome) along with his team comprised of Josh Nealy (biker) and Maryrose Williams (runner) are participating in the The Josh to raise money toward a non-profit organization called Nephcure Kidney International.

Nephcure's mission is to accelerate research for effective treatments for rare forms of Nephrotic Syndrome, and to provide education and support that will improve the lives of those affected by these protein-spilling kidney diseases.

You can donate to Robert and his teams' cause by going here.

(featured image taken from the R U Kidneying Me Facebook page)