Support GB Fire Department by Purchasing a Doughnut

The Support Group for the Great Barrington Fire Department is selling Krispy Kreme donuts now through Oct. 31 as a fundraiser. To make it easy for the public to find them to put in orders, the support group will be at the fire station Tuesdays, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Saturdays, Oct. 19 and 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursday, Oct. 31 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Please park in the back and follow the signs.

The donuts will be available for pick-up on Nov. 8 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. All proceeds go directly to fire department needs during an incident—food, water, hot beverages, shelter, etc. The group asks you to stop by and order your donuts.

About The Great Barrington Fire Department

The Great Barrington Fire Department protects a diverse area with a substantial downtown, densely populated neighborhoods, large mills, rural areas with little water supply, mountains, fields, rivers, and lakes. Each provides its own set of challenges which the department is prepared to meet with a full-time chief, full time inspector, and 25 dedicated call firefighters. Firefighters are trained in all types of fire suppression, emergency medical care, motor vehicle extrication, and hazardous materials response. Firefighters also operate a rescue team trained in mountain, high angle, ice water, and confined space rescue. The department responds out of two stations to approximately 600 incidents annually, utilizing three engines, a tower ladder, rescue pumper, light rescue, and brush truck.

Fire prevention is another important service provided. Substantial time is dedicated to reviewing construction plans, issuing permits, and performing inspections. Additionally, firefighters enjoy teaching fire safety in the schools and at community functions.