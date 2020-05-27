The southern Berkshires has it all including art, culture, scenic beauty and so much more. Another aspect the southern Berkshires is known for is our local, independent businesses. Customer service, interpersonal communication, putting a face to the business and keeping business local is what keeps these local merchants open and successful.

WSBS along with the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce encourage you to shop local; keeping these businesses running especially during these uncertain times.

Here are a few things to think about when making your next shopping trip:

Consider local shops for purchases instead of online giants

Reopening details might change quickly; follow your favorite businesses on social media and check their websites often for updates

Purchase gift certificates to use later

Get take-out or delivery from a local restaurant

Pre-pay for services you are putting off until later

Help keep the southern Berkshires open in the future and thank you.