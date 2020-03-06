Laurie Anne’s Return On The Saturday AM Chat

Last year, I had a joyous "small town girl" that joined me for an ebullient and effervescent Saturday Morning Chat on YOUR Home Town Station. I figured it was time to get an update on Laurie Anne's musical journey as she has once again returned with a "no holds barred" attitude and released a pair of original albums since her return to the music scene in 2011. She has also received a variety of awards for her song writing skills. A third E-P is in the works with a scheduled release date for later this year (as always we will keep you posted on her progress).

Laurie Anne is no stranger to the music scene as she first teamed up with her brother back in the late 80's to form a band but the group dissolved because of personal matters. Decades later she found her former guitar player, Fred "Midnight Slim" Scribner on Facebook as his musical experience included playing the guitar with the late, great LeVon Helm. This pair has played in famous venues throughout Orange and Sullivan counties including Bethel Woods, The Villa Roma Resort and Resort World Catskills. They have also showcased their talents at The West End in my ol' hometown of New York City.

She covers songs from the powerhouse female singers in country music, classic rock and her original material takes top billing as this self-contained show will promise to take you on a musical adventure that you will NEVER forget. Check out a complete list of her upcoming concerts plus you'll find more background on Laurie Anne's career and accomplishments by logging on to her web site.

I am proud to welcome Laurie Anne back to our WSBS airwaves as she will check in LIVE at 10:05 am on this weekend's Saturday Morning Chat which follows The Trading Post. Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM. Download our FREE WSBS app to your tablet, Smart Phone or mobile device at your local app store or Google Play. You can also listen LIVE on line by going here and while you're there, get step-by-step instructions to access our programming via Google Home or Amazon Alexa enabled devices.

In closing, Laurie Anne said it best in a quote mentioned in her bio....She is once again "Ready To Ride" and we are so glad she's filling us in further on her musical career which has come full circle with many more surprises in store. Stay tuned!