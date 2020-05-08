Lee Purcell Chats With Ron Carson This Saturday Morning

We are pleased to feature an actress on WSBS who was fortunate to work with some of Hollywood's popular leading men which included silver screen legends Kirk Douglas, Lloyd Bridges, Charles Bronson, Robert Young, Orson Welles and James Garner just to name a few.

Lee Purcell's big break took place back in 1969 when Steve McQueen (who was also her mentor) chose her to co-star in the movie "Adam At Six A.M." as she won the role in a final screen test that featured five other actresses vying for the chance to portray Jerri Jo Hopper. Afterwards, she was featured in the films "Necromancy", "Mr. Majestyk" (one of my favorite Bronson films from 1974), "Almost Summer", the cult favorite "Big Wednesday", "Stir Crazy" and a younger generation will remember her as the step-mom, Beth Brant in the iconic 1983 film "Valley Girl".

She also appeared in notable prime time TV shows during the 70's and 80's including "Marcus Welby, MD", "Bonanza", "Medical Center", "Cannon", "The Rockford Files", "The Waltons", "Barnaby Jones", "Hawaii 5-0", "Magnum P-I", "Murder She Wrote", "Matlock", "MacGyver" and "Simon & Simon".

Her experience on the great stage began while attending Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri as she majored in theatre and dance and was featured in such shows as "Love Letters", "Richard III" and "MacBeth". Throughout her career, Lee was nominated for a pair of Emmy Awards and performed narrations of poetry in front of live audiences nationwide. Outside of acting, she currently is on The Board of Directors for Heart of a Horse, a not for profit organization that rescues and assists abused and neglected horses. The other organizations where she remains active include SAG-AFTRA, The Academy of Motion Picture TV Arts & Science, The Actors Equity Association and TheatreWest.

