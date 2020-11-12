Let’s Sack Hunger Together with Big Y: Plus a Chance to Win

It's a fact that 40 million Americans face hunger every day. With your help, Big Y and WSBS want to help Sack Hunger this holiday season. Donate $5.00 to Big Y’s Sack Hunger program and they will match it and donate all funds raised to a Western Mass Food Bank. You also have a chance to win a $100 gift card to Big Y and have $100 donated in your name to a Food Bank to help Sack Hunger. Fill out the form below and let us know what you are thankful for.

Each weekday we’ll read selected entries now through Nov.21. It's your chance to help the Big Y Sack Hunger program and win a $100 Big Y gift card. You can donate directly to Big Y’s Sack Hunger program. Visit any Big Y World Class Market and donate right at the register or by going here. This Thanksgiving help Sack Hunger with Big Y and WSBS