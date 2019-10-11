Lisa Z and Ron Carson: An Awesome On-Air Combo

We missed her usual monthly appearance during the month of September. Now it's time to catch up with my "loyal and true" friend, Lisa Zarcone as she will co-host with me in studio for her monthly guest DJ appearance this Saturday morning at 10:05 immediately following The Trading Post.

The Berkshire county native enjoys returning to her Home Town Station as she will also discuss a milestone anniversary regarding the release of her compelling novel "The Unspoken Truth" as this book was the vehicle that connected us to social media and a rock solid friendship. If I can describe Lisa in one word: INNOVATIVE as she truly brings a slew of original ideas and creativity to the table regarding this sensitive subject. She also taken her journey statewide through informative lectures, seminars and book signings.

Lisa currently serves as The Bay State's Ambassador for the National Association of Child Abuse Adult Survivors as she continues being the voice for those who cannot speak up as people in this trying situation can relate to a similar turmoil during her difficult moment in life, but was courageous enough to tell her story by using pen and paper to accomplish this task at hand.

It's time for Z to shine behind the microphone as she will share some quality banter with Ron Carson and will assist in presenting the BEST mix of music from the 60's to today. Tune in to 860 AM, 94.1 FM OR listen LIVE on line by logging on here. You can also access the show by downloading the FREE WSBS app to your tablet, Smart Phone, mobile device and on Google Home and Amazon Alexa enabled devices.

Check out Lisa's personal web site as you will find a wealth of information, photos as this also serves as a terrific platform where you can get acquainted with this lovely home grown lady who is truly "good people" in this world. Once again, she is truly one of my DEAREST friends in life.