Lisa Z Returns To Her Home Town Station

It's that time of the month where I am proud to present my "loyal and true" friend in life, Lisa Zarcone as she will join me in studio for her monthly guest DJ appearance on her Home Town Station. The Berkshire county native has been live on-air with me numerous times throughout the past two years to discuss her compelling novel "The Unspoken Truth" and has spoken about her informative seminars, lectures and book signings throughout the tri-state region. I can describe her in one simple word: INNOVATIVE with a slew of original ideas and creativity.

Lisa was recently appointed as the Bay State's Ambassador for the National Association of Child Abuse Adult Survivors as her journey continues being the voice for those who can not speak up regarding the past turmoil she has gone through in life. An upcoming children's series is in the works and she will share more details with us upon the completion of this uplifting project.

Now it's time for Lisa Z to enhance your holiday weekend as she will be joining Ron Carson for a chance to spin some music as this magical and entertaining combo will take their places in the WSBS studios for an hour long get-together beginning at 10:05 am. Tune in this Saturday to 860 am, 94.1 FM or listen LIVE on line by logging on here. you can also access the show on Google Home OR Amazon Alexa enabled devices and via the FREE WSBS app which you can download to your tablet, Smart Phone OR mobile device at your local app store.

Don't forget to check out Lisa Z's personal web site as you will find a wealth of information, photos and it's a terrific platform where you can get acquainted with this lovely home grown lady who I am SO PROUD to call one of my dearest friends in life.