LISTEN: BerkShares Business of the Month (AUDIO)

Join Rachel Moriarity of BerkShares at 9:05 AM the second Wednesday of the month as she hosts 'BerkShares Business of the Month' on WSBS. Each month, Rachel interviews the owner of a different local business to learn their story and talk about how and why they use our local Berkshire's currency. In the past we've heard from owners of bookstores, restaurants, farms, shops and more.

This month BerkShares puts the spotlight on Lauren Clark Fine Art.

You can listen to February's interview below (the program has been divided into two audio segments)