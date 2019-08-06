LISTEN: ‘Let’s Talk with Smitty’ Aug. 5 (AUDIO)

On the Aug. 5 edition of 'Let's Talk," Smitty Pignatelli interviewed Lee Watroba, The Erikson Institute Program and Community Outreach Manager at Austen Riggs, President of the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention, a Board Member of the Massachusetts Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and a member of the executive Committee of the Massachusetts Coalition for Suicide Prevention as well as Stephanie Adornetto, new Program Director for The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Berkshire County.

Suicide was the topic of the program including the fact that overall, nationally suicide is the 10th leading cause of death. In Massachusetts, it is the 12th. In addition, in Massachusetts, on average, one person dies by suicide every 13 hours. One of the most alarming findings is that even though Massachusetts has a low suicide rate compared nationally the fact remains that Berkshire County has the highest rate in the commonwealth.

Smitty, Lee and Stephanie discussed suicide prevention, signs of suicide, where and how to get help and more.

You can listen to the entire program by clicking the audio segments below (the audio has been divided into two segments)

Article Image: Stephanie Adornetto (left), Lee Watroba (center), Smitty Pignatelli (left) in the WSBS air studio.