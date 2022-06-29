Misty Shares Some Precious Memories With Berkshire Residents

This weekend, we are proud to welcome actress Misty Rowe as she will will check in on the Saturday Morning edition of "Let's Talk". The chat will air at a special time at 10:05 immediately following The Trading Post as she will discuss her autobiography entitled "Misty's Memories" The book was authored by Scot England. Reports show this literary effort which also contains an assortment of memorable moments from her show business career is enjoying robust sales nationwide.

The focus of her book includes memories of a summer spent in Frankfort when she was 16 years old and spotlights a lifetime friendship with Linda Gibson Benge, her first childhood friend as she spent time going to various functions and events as she chronicles some of her newfound adventures during her teenage years before entering the world of show business. Trust me, you'll be amazed by the remarkable photo gallery she put together from her personal collection as you will keep revisiting the exciting moments of her acting career. A TRUE GEM for sure!

Misty is best known for being a member of "The Kornfield Friends" on the weekly syndicated series "Hee Haw" as she was fortunate to work with the show's co-hosts, the late GREAT Roy Clark and Buck Owens. Other memorable roles include guest appearances on "Happy Days" "The Love Boat" and "Fantasy Island" but we will also focus attention on her short-lived 1975 ABC series "When Things Were Rotten" where she portrayed Maid Marion alongside Dick Gautier who starred as Robin Hood. This Mel Brooks series also featured a terrific ensemble cast that graced the prime-time TV airwaves and I recommend that you include the DVD to your entertainment library as this comedy truly lives up to entertainment at it's BEST. How ironic! This past Tuesday, Mel celebrated his 96th birthday! May God bless him each and every day.

Misty's movie roles include "Goodnight, Sweet Marilyn" and "Goodbye, Norma Jean" where she showcased a fabulous portrayal of a movie icon, the legendary Marilyn Monroe. She also co-starred in "Meatballs: Part 2", National Lampoon's Class Reunion" "S.S.T. Death Flight" and "The Man With Bogart's Face"

Since the pandemic subsided, she recently started touring at theaters nationwide as we will discuss her popular production of "Always: Patsy Cline" as Misty portrays Louise Seger, a fan from Houston who befriended the legendary country star. Ironically, my near and dear friend, Benita Zahn played the same role in a recent production that played to capacity crowds in New York's Capital Region. Her next performance is scheduled to take place at The American Music Theater in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on July 10th and YES, I'll be there front row and center and you can too by accessing this link to purchase tickets.

You are also invited to check out Misty's web site by going here

