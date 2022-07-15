This Saturday, An Iconic TV Star Brightens Our Berkshire Airwaves

Since 1965, the NBC series "Get Smart" has always been one of my top 5 TV shows of ALL time as Mel Brooks and Buck Henry collaborated on a series that spoofed the spy genre and the main characters. Maxwell Smart (Secret Agent 86) and Agent 99 were constantly on one dangerous case after another to combat the evil organization, KAOS (and LOVING it!) and let's not forget a supporting cast of heroes and villains that resulted in a well-oiled machine as this interaction gave the show a loyal and true following (present company included)

Afterglow Party At The Cabaret Theater At Mohegan Sun's 10th Anniversary Evan Agostini loading...

It is an honor to feature actress Barbara Feldon on our WSBS "Let's Talk" segment as she will discuss her iconic role of 99 in full detail and will bring us back in time on a day at the "Get Smart" set working alongside the legendary Don Adams as his unique catch-phrases were also an instrumental part of the show's success. She will also pay homage to some of the co-stars who made the series memorable to all.

D. Adams & B. Feldon In 'Get Smart' Getty Images loading...

Would you believe, Barbara is also an author as she will also chat about her literary efforts, her most recent "Getting Smarter: A Memoir" which focuses on her life prior to when she brought 99 to the small screen, but there is an exclusive chapter that focuses on the show as fans will truly enjoy this stroll down memory lane. This is truly a look back at the days when Barbara grew up in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, embarked on a modeling career and her sole marriage which was a true adventure in itself.

attachment-Getting Smarter Book Cover loading...

("Getting Smarter" book cover image courtesy of Amazon.com)

Her first book "Living Alone and Loving It" is empowering in nature with an assortment of lessons that benchmark the fact that if you are by yourself in this life, you STILL matter in more ways than one. She provided guidelines to solidify this practice as her own experiences have been recorded on paper to provide readers with a step-by-step outlook on what can be done to strengthen your situation in this world.

attachment-Living Alone Book Cover loading...

("Living Alone and Loving It" book cover image also courtesy of Amazon.com)

Here is a montage of memorable moments saluting Agent 99. Some segments include scenes from her favorite "Get Smart" episode from 1968 entitled "The Impossible Mission:

("Get Smart" 99 salute montage courtesy of YouTube)

(Musical selection "Love Grows Where My Rosemary Goes" courtesy of Edison Lighthouse co-written by Tony Macaulay and Barry Mason)

Join Ron Carson as he welcomes Barbara Feldon, one of his "top 5 actresses" of ALL time. Tune in to "Let's Talk" this Saturday at 9:05 am on 860 AM and 94.1 FM, WSBS. Listen LIVE by going here and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab and scroll down to WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home for step-by-step instructions to access your Smart Speaker device. Download the FREE WSBS app at your local app store OR Google Play to your tablet, Smart Phone OR mobile device and take us along wherever you GO. Remember: "WE ARE PORTABLE".

You can also access Barbara's web site by accessing this link