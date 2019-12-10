LISTEN: Discussion With Chip Tuttle of Suffolk Downs (Audio)

You may know by now that a Special Great Barrington Town Meeting will be taking place this Wednesday, Dec. 11. at Monument Mountain Regional High School at 6:00 pm. The one-article warrant will focus on horse racing in town. The "Home Rule" Petition if passed as submitted would request the Town's representatives in the General Court to introduce legislation requiring approval of a horse racing license at both an annual town meeting and by a majority vote.

On Tuesday, we spoke with Chief Operating Officer of Suffolk Downs in East Boston, Chip Tuttle. Chip discussed the many steps that would need to occur if horse racing were to return to the fairgrounds in Great Barrington. Chip also addressed a number of issues that citizens in Great Barrington have expressed including traffic congestion, horse training, duration of racing, economics and more.

You can listen to the entire interview below which has been divided into two segments.

Article Image: Chip Tuttle (image sent to WSBS from Chip Tuttle for online use)