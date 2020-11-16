Local Families in Need Receiving Assistance Via ‘Shining Star’

Berkshire South Regional Community Center’s holiday supplemental program for families in need, Shining Star, is now accepting both gifts and applications.

Enrollment for this program is open through Nov. 20, and all enrollment information is confidential. Gifts or donations for families should be dropped off at Berkshire South no later than Dec. 4.

The Center currently has 80 families registered for the program this year.

Jenise Lucy, Executive Director of Berkshire South made the following statement regarding the Shining Star program.

I am so proud of our region this year. We continue to come together in creative ways to help others. Your neighbors need your help more than ever, and if your family or business is able to give even a small amount those small gifts compound upon one another.

For those who prefer to stay safe at home this season, if you offer a monetary donation others are available to shop for you.

For more information visit Berkshire South's Facebook page, email galexander@berkshiresouth.org, call 413.528.2810, ext. 32 or go here.

About Berkshire South Regional Community Center

Berkshire South Regional Community Center is a non-sectarian, nonprofit organization open to all, regardless of ability to pay. The center's mission is to build a sense of community and common purpose throughout the region, and to enhance the recreational, educational, cultural, health and social well-being of the residents of the Southern Berkshires.

