Local Little League & Softball Results from May 04 & 05

The local action continues to stay fierce and we have the latest updates for you which covers this past Saturday and Sunday. So, here we go.

Senior Softball - Sunday, May 05

North Canaan Blue Defeated GA Blanco with a final score of 13-5. For North Canaan, Daniella went four for four with three singles and a double. Abby went 3-4 with two singles and a triple.

Great Barrington Little League - Saturday, May 04

Aberdale’s ran off with the lead late in the game in a 12-10 victory over Black Diamond on Saturday. The game was tied at ten with Aberdale’s batting in the bottom of the fourth when Simon Fife drew a rbi walk, scoring Cole Kennedy to secure the lead. Aberdales added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth when Ffion Green scored on Tyler Jacobs' fielders choice. Aberdale’s built a five-run lead in the third inning and then held off Black Diamond's charge. Black Diamond scored five runs in the comeback attempt on a rbi walk by Peter Kay, a bases clearing triple by Jacoby Vincelette, and a rbi walk by Jackson Heaton.

The offensive onslaught by Aberdale’s was led by Cian Bose, Shaun Frank, Max Wood, August Luf, and Ffion Green, who each had RBIs in the inning. Max Wood, John Ireland, and Liam Smith recored their first career hits while August Luf recorded his first little league victory on the mound. Max Wood threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen and recorded the last six outs to earn his first career save.