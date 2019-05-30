Local Officer Resigns

GREAT BARRINGTON — A police officer charged with drunken driving on the Massachusetts Turnpike last month has resigned.

The Berkshire Eagle reports Great Barrington Police Chief William Walsh said Wednesday that Officer Daniel Bartini, 26, submitted a letter of resignation, effective May 21.

After his April 27 arrest, Bartini was charged in Southern Berkshire District Court with one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

He was released on his own recognizance and pleaded not guilty to the charges at his May 20 arraignment, which had been delayed because he had entered rehabilitation immediately following the incident.

