Local Results for May 22

Minor League

The Canaan Mets received a walk off win over Elm Street Market by a final score of 4-3. Elm Street started the game by scoring three runs in the top of the first. Coulson Sutherla started by reaching first. Nico Bruno then singled moving Coulson to second. John Gappa then singled scoring Coulson and reached second on an error moving Nico to third. Wyatt Anderson then singled driving in Nico and John.

The Met's got on the board in the bottom of the third. Bryce Salmon started the inning with a triple. After two strike outs, Luca Bascetta hit a long fly ball to left field and made it all the way around for a home run. Brody Ohler then reached first. Cooper Bunce followed with a triple, scoring Brody.

In the top of the sixth, Elm Street loaded the bases on singles by Jaiden Carpenter, Michael Bachetti, and Brenden Hunt. After two strikeouts the Mets were able to get the final out on a ground out to the pitcher. In the bottom of the sixth, Luca Bascetta singled after a strike out. Brody Ohler then singled to left field and Luca made it all the way around to score the winning run. For the Mets, Brayden Foley and Luca Bascetta made good plays in the field and Taylen Leonard got her first hit.

Senior Softball

GA Blanco defeated North Canaan White 19-10. For Blanco, Ava and Meg had singles, Jada had two singles, Sam had three singles, Bella had three singles and a double and Avery had an inside park home run! For Canaan, Katlyn, Molly, Emma, Leila, Lou and Tesla all had singles with Zoe with two base hits.

Gt Barrington Little League

Gt Barrington Police defeated Berkshire Orthopedic by a final score of 4-0. For Great Barrington Police, Matt tossed a brilliant complete game two hitter, striking out 14. Gabe Fahey and Odin Sisco had two hits each, including a double. Andrew Starczewski had a hit, and scored a run. Crosby Coyne had a double and an RBI. For Berkshire Orthopedic, Parker Smith had a strong start on the mound, allowing only one run over three innings. Grayson Beacco and Jonah Harrington had one hit each.