In case you missed the local sports reports from the past couple of mornings we have the audio for you here. Great Barrington Little League, Great Barrington Minor League and Babe Ruth action are all covered in the audio clips below. Feel free to continue to send scores and summaries by emailing jesse@wsbs.con along with fun@wsbs.com

WSBS Morning Sports Report for July 17, 2019

WSBS Morning Sports Report for July 18, 2019