Summertime in Massachusetts has been pretty fun thus far. Of course, we have had to deal with our fair share of rain but camping, swimming, fishing, attending outdoor concerts, and attending Boston Red Sox games have all been activities that folks from the Bay State have been able to enjoy.

With all of these outdoor activities available to Massachusetts folks, this is a good opportunity to remind you that it's still important that you protect yourself from the most dangerous animal on Earth as its activity is still very alive here in Massachusetts.

What is the Most Dangerous Animal in Massachusetts?

You may remember from a previous article that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls mosquitos the "World's Deadliest Animal?" This is according to an article by Pfizer which states that mosquitos cause more than 700,000 deaths per year and their bite can cause at least six potentially deadly diseases including the following Malaria, West Nile Virus, Dengue, Zika, Yellow Fever, and Chikungunya. You can read more about this by going here. In addition, we have included a video from Discovery U.K. that breaks down these diseases.

I myself have been noticing an uptick in mosquito activity lately. Recently, I attended an event at Mount Hope in Williamstown and by the time the sun went down, I was starting to get eaten alive. Good thing I had some mosquito repellent on me. In addition, the other night I was mowing the lawn at my home in the Berkshires and it was getting near dark and again I could see and feel the mosquitos come out to play. It's worth noting that West Nile Virus was detected in Massachusetts for the first time this year back in early July. A mosquito sample collected on July 6 in the town of Brookline in Norfolk County confirmed this and you can get complete details by going here.

It's Still Very Important That You Remain Diligent and Protect Yourself

When outside, you'll want to keep your arms and legs covered and use insect repellant with DEET. For more mosquito prevention tips go here. Keep yourself prepared and protected and you shouldn't have much to worry about when it comes to the world of mosquitos.

