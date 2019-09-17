Missing Cat and Dog

A couple of missing pets have been called in to the WSBS Lost & Found Department.

A grey Maine Coon cat was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 15 in downtown Stockbridge. The cat is male and answers to Mick. If you see this cat, call: (413) 298-0215.

A white Pitbull mix named Moose was last seen Friday night, Sept. 13 on Main Street in West Stockbridge. The dog has a heart shaped black nose, a brindle tail and is wearing a pink I.D. collar. If found, please call Laurie at (843) 251-1731.