You know how it can be driving to work in the morning and late afternoon. It can be hectic, and traffic can back up and slow you down. Whether you live in bigger Massachusetts cities like Boston, Springfield, or Worcester, or smaller/medium-sized cities like Pittsfield, North Adams, and Westfield, one thing is for sure, you're likely to be fighting traffic at one point or another. And if you are on the Massachusetts Turnpike traffic can get backed up for miles if there is an accident, blown tire, or broken down vehicle. Speaking of traffic accidents on Massachusetts roads and highways, one law that you'll always want to adhere to is the Massachusetts Move Over Law.

What is the Massachusetts Move Over Law?

According to Mass.gov the Move Over Law aims to make police, firefighters, paramedics, tow truck drivers, and all roadside emergency and maintenance professionals safer on the job. The Move Over Law, which took effect March 22, 2009, requires drivers approaching a stationary emergency or maintenance vehicle with flashing lights to move to the next adjacent lane and slow down if it is safe to do so. Injury and death to these emergency professionals could and have occurred due to motorists failing to follow the Move Over Law.

What is the Penalty for Disobeying the Massachusetts Mover Over Law?

If you fail to comply with the Massachusetts Move Over Law you could get nailed with a $100 fine. Even if $100 doesn't seem like much, keeping emergency personnel safe is something that you can't put a price on. Even if it's a hectic day and you're running late, always remember to move over when needed and you'll be making a big difference for those that are in need of care and those that are giving care in a roadside emergency.

