Mrs. Gilligan Returns To The WSBS Airwaves

Earlier this year, we featured my dear friend Dreama Denver on a very heartfelt and emotional Saturday Morning Chat as we were mourning the passing of Dawn Wells and we also took some time to share our exclusive memories spent with our dear sweet friend best known as Mary Ann Summers on "Gilligan's Island". It was a true honor to call her our friend in life.

We specifically coordinated her previous appearance on January 9th, on the day of her late great husband, Bob Denver's 86th birthday as we also paid homage to "Our Little Buddy" on his special day. In the past few months, Dreama has been keeping busy as she re-issued her memoirs with Bob with the 2nd edition release of "Gilligan's Dreams" and plans are in the works to preserve Bob's legacy with a special honor in their hometown of Princeton, West Virginia.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, Dreama has stayed local at her residence as she participated in a variety of virtual on-line forums and checked in with yours truly from home. Her first road trip took place last weekend as she took part in a get together entitled "Happy Trails, Virginia Style" to promote her literary efforts which also included her first children's book "4 Bears In A Box" as this forum also was an opportunity to meet up with her loyal and true fans. She will fill us in on this exciting series of events this Saturday morning on YOUR Home Town Station.

The Renaissance Theater in Princeton also plays a role in her upcoming plans as Dreama will give us the exclusive on how this venue will serve as home base for The Bob Denver Museum and a Little Buddy satellite radio station is also in the works which gives college students an on the spot educational opportunity for those who want to pursue a career in the realm of radio. In her words "kids will learn broadcasting at Gilligan's radio station".

We invite you to check out Dreama's web site which pays homage to Bob each and every day. You can also connect with Mrs.G. via social media on Facebook.

