New Family Nurse Joins CHP

Community Health Programs (CHP) Lee Family Practice has added a new family nurse practitioner to its clinical team.

Janell Hostetler, MSN, ARNP, FNP-BC, will see patients of all ages. She received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from Chamberlain University in Illinois, and she is board-certified in family health by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

She is a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society of Nursing, the Golden Key International Honour Society and the American Nurses Association. She has also served as a volunteer with the ABCCM free clinic and women’s shelter in North Carolina.

She worked most recently in Boston, where she served as a nurse practitioner at Franciscan Hospital for Children. Previously, she worked for 10 years as a registered nurse in both adult and pediatric critical care settings in Boston, Seattle, Utah, Texas, Florida and North Carolina.

As a family trained nurse practitioner Hostetler’s clinical focus includes adult/pediatric and LGBTQIA+ care, wellness, prevention and mindfulness. In addition to her registered nursing and family nurse practitioner certification, she is certified in pediatric advanced life support, and certified basic life support. She is bilingual in English and Spanish and is committed to personalized and compassionate patient care.

About CHP

Community Health Programs, Inc., is a healthcare network based in Great Barrington, Mass. serving 35,000 Berkshire region residents with whole-person, comprehensive medical and dental services at multiple practice locations. Through its Family Services program, CHP provides a range of support, parent education and resources to families. CHP accepts most forms of private and public health insurance and offers sliding fee scales for qualifying patients. CHP is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.