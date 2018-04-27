New Marlborough Election Mostly Uncontested

There will only be one contested race on the ballot when the town of New Marlborough holds its annual town election on May 14th.

According to a specimen ballot from the town clerk’s office, incumbent Tara White is being challenged by Daniel Doern for one open three-year term on the town select board. Both are town caucus nominees.

All other elected positions in the town are uncontested. Town voters will also have one ballot question to consider regarding a prop-two and a half override for the purchase of a new highway grader.