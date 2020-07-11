New Talk Program Coming to WSBS This Sunday

Beginning this Sunday morning (July 12) from 7:00 - 8:00 the program 'The State of Us' will be making its WSBS debut. This is talk radio that goes beyond mainstream cable news and party lines, with a Millennial and a Boomer, as they work to push past the noise and bring attention to all the issues that matter.

Justin T. Weller and Lance Jackson examine the topics that are often overlooked by most major media outlets, but are critical for Americans to be educated about. There’s a world beyond the noise and it begins with Justin & Lance on The State of Us.

Check it out this Sunday morning from 7:00 - 8:00 on WSBS.

Item Image: Left: Justin T. Weller, Right: Lance Jackson