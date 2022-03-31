Nieves Sentenced To Up To 25 years For Role In 2018 Shooting

Sentencing was held this morning in Pittsfield for the two men convicted on Wednesday for their part in the shooting that badly injured Nicholas Carnevale in October Mountain State Forest in 2018.

Kevin Nieves received a more serious sentence on multiple charges...

Judge John Agostini sentenced 22-year-old Kevin Nieves to up to 25 years in State Prison for his role in the shooting. The jury found Nieves guilty Wednesday of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily harm, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery, and a single count of malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

Douglas was sentenced to up to 4 years...

While 28-year-old Daquan Douglas was sentenced to up to 4 years in prison for his role in the shooting. He faced all the same charges that Vieves did, but was acquitted Wednesday of all charges except for a charge of misleading a police officer.

The case dates back to August 2018...

Nick Carnevale sustained severe injuries after being shot twice in the head on August 21st, 2018 during a party at the Ashley Reservoir in the October Mountain State Forest. He had to undergo several surgeries and his recuperation has been ongoing.

Two more are charged in the case...

There are two additional suspects facing charges in the case. They are Christopher Frazier and Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez, who was accused of being the one that actually shot Carnevale. Both of their cases at this point are still pending in court.

