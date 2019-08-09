Pamela Returns To Her Home Town Station

If you are an aficionado of jazz and sultry night club entertainment, have we got a treat for you as Pamela Knowles has been deemed one of the genre's best performers as her voice is truly "smooth as silk" bringing a true energy and passion in all the musical selections she performs when live on stage.

The Berkshire county native hails from Alford and she enjoys returning to her home base bringing magical and mesmerizing performances to her audience. Her musical travels have also taken her to familiar world wide stops including New York, London, Paris and Austarlia.

Pamela's other talents include teaching the art of voice to prospective singers. She has been deemed as a trained somatic movement coach exploring creativity through improvisation as her aim is to bring you into a musical journey that you will never soon forget as her songbook features the likes of everyone from Cole Porter to Chick Corea.

Pamela resides in New York City and if you ever head south to The Big Apple, make sure you catch one of her LIVE shows at Pisticci's Restaurant in Manhattan where she performs on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of every month. Log on to their website for more information.

Tune in to the WSBS Saturday Morning Chat this weekend at 10:05 am immediately following The Trading Post as Pamela will join Ron Carson for a detailed look at her musical accomplishments. You can listen to 860 AM, 94.1 FM, LIVE on line by logging on to our web site www.wsbs.com, the FREE WSBS app that you can download to your tablet, Smart Phone or mobile device at your local app store plus you can access via Google Home or Amazon Alexa enabled devices.

To learn more about Pamela, check out her updated web site by logging on here.