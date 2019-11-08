Cass Is Back To Chat

We are so happy to welcome back a dear friend in our musical realm as Cassandra Kubinski joins Ron Carson this weekend for another LIVE Saturday Morning Chat immediately following the WSBS Trading Post as she fills us in on her newly released E-P entitled "Dreams" which features the title track and an assortment of cover tunes that are presented in her own unique and stylish manner.

Cassandra's refined and enlightening sensibility captivates her audiences nationwide. her inspirations include Long Island's native son, Billy Joel, musical theatre icon Stephen Sondheim, John Mayer, Rob Thomas, Alicia Keys, Sarah Bareilles, Ingrid Michaelson, Lady Gaga and Lana Del Ray.

Her unique style of singing seeks to unearth bare truths within herself and society that offers an exhilarating message of liberation as we learn lessons in the realm of love, loss, ambition, failure and nature. The Enfield, Connecticut native has already released three full-length albums, one double live LP and a pair of E-P's.

She has shared the stage with the one and only Billy Joel, The goo Goo Dolls, jazz trumpeter Chris Botti and Mary Ramsey from 10,000 Maniacs. Now that's what I call an impressive line-up of musical talent. Cassandra has also appeared in front of the camera in an episode of the sit-com "Spin City" and the box office smash "Finding Forrester" alongside "the original James Bond: 007" Sean Connery and Oscar winner Anna Pacquin.

She is proud to serve as the Global Co-Chair of the prestigious non-profit organization Women In Music and performs her music at area hospitals with LifeBEAT as her musical philanthropy efforts are highly recognized as music raises awareness, inspires people and the mission of bringing people together has proved successful.

When Cassandra vacations at her summer home in Saratoga Springs, New York, she also tunes in to her Home town Station, WSBS

