Parking, Parade & Safety: Everything You Need To Know for the 4th

The Pittsfield Police Department released parking and safety information for tomorrow's Forth of July Holiday. Make sure you double check before you head downtown or out and about for the weekend.

Parking Restrictions & Downtown Traffic

The City of Pittsfield and the Pittsfield Police Department announce that the following parking and traffic restrictions will be in place for the 4th of July Parade to be held on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 10 A.M. The Parade route will run from South Street at East and West Housatonic Streets, north to Wahconah Street at Wahconah Park. Adjacent side streets will be utilized for staging and disembarking.

Restricted Parking signs will be placed on the entire parade route and throughout the staging area on Wednesday evening, July 3, 2019.

Restricted Parking will be enacted and enforced within the staging area and parade route on July 4, 2019 at 6 A.M. The staging area includes West Housatonic Street from Center Street to South Street, South Street, Wendell Avenue, Bartlett Avenue, Broad Street, Taconic Street, Pomeroy Avenue north of Broad Street, East Housatonic Street and the included area. The parade route includes South Street, Bank Row, Park Place, North Street, and Wahconah Street.

Non-parade vehicle access in and out of the staging area will be restricted at 8 A.M.

Traffic detours will be put in place on South Street at Broad Street, West Housatonic Street at Henry Avenue, West Housatonic Street at Center, and South Street at Park Square at 7 A.M.

Parade Participants & Attendees

Vehicle access to the entire parade route will be restricted and shut down at 9 A.M. These restrictions will remain in place until 1 P.M. Travelers are asked to seek alternative routes during the posted times.

Parade attendees and residents may observe additional perimeter controls and support personnel compared to previous years. These practices are being employed in response to recent national and international incidents, NOT any specific local threat or concern.

The Pittsfield Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Pittsfield Fire Department and members of the Emergency Medical Services will have a presence all along the parade route and staging area. The collective goal is to ensure the safety and welfare of all residents and guests at the parade.

Parade attendees are requested not to place chairs and other personal items along the parade route before 6 A.M. With the goal of ensuring the public safety and welfare in mind, we request that citizens limit what they bring to the parade with them. Items such as large wheeled coolers, backpacks, shopping bags or similar type large containers are discouraged. Suspicious containers or packages may be subject to search. Our goal is not to impinge upon the day’s festivities, but to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone attending.

Attendees are asked to plan to carry out all items that they carry in, as there will not be additional trash receptacles placed along the route.

Safety

All citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity or items immediately to the nearest public safety official or by calling the Pittsfield Police. Emergencies should be reported by calling 911, or for a non-emergency call 413-448-9700 and at the voice prompt press 0 for dispatch.

Non-emergent, anonymous tips can be communicated by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

If you see something, say something! SEE IT, HEAR IT, REPORT IT!!!

For additional information, contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 448-9700