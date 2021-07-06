The Pittsfield Police Department is searching for information about a missing city teenager.

In a post on social media, members are asking for the public's help in locating 13-year-old Jordan Wright who has been reported missing.

Jordan has been described as a black female with brown eyes and brown/black hair.

If you have any information on Jordan's whereabouts, please contact the PPD at 413-448-9700

