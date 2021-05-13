Pittsfield Police Locate Body in Pontoosuc Lake

Lt. Gary Traversa from the Pittsfield Police Department confirmed to iBerkshires that a body has been located in Pontoosuc Lake and the recovery process was ongoing as of 1:30 this afternoon.

This morning scanner reports said that a male body was found near the southeast side of Pontoosuc Lake near the Rusty Anchor docks. The body is believed to be that of a missing New York man who was reported missing May 5, however that has not been confirmed.

On Monday, the Pittsfield Police Department received the report of a suspicious motor vehicle in Blue Anchor Park on upper North Street in Pittsfield, adjacent to Pontoosuc Lake. Initial responding officers determined that the vehicle may have been abandoned, as it was revealed that the registered owner of the vehicle was reported missing out of New York State on May 5.

Further investigation has led to the belief that it is unlikely that the missing individual left the area by any other means, and that a search of Pontoosuc Lake waters would be required. Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office resources were requested for the following morning, Tuesday, May 11. After searching the water for 7 hours, it was determined that additional resources and equipment would be required to continue.

As of Wednesday morning, the search of Pontoosuc Lake search resumed and will be active until such time that a recovery is made, those involved have reached their daily limitation, or the suspected missing party is located by other means.

We will continue to update this story